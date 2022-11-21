Left Menu

Gujarat polls: BJP is learnt to have 'threatened' some news channels, claims Sisodia

Dont even want to come in front of us It is not right to threaten TV channel people like this, Kejriwal said.

The BJP is learnt to have ''threatened'' some news channels that it will not send its panelists to participate in debates on Gujarat if AAP representatives are invited, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, amid high-decibel campaigns by the parties for assembly polls in the state.

Reacting to Sisodia's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal took potshots at the BJP and said it was not right on the part of the saffron party to ''threaten'' TV channels in such a manner.

''People from some TV channels have said that BJP has threatened that it will not participate in any of the debate on Gujarat if they invite AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) representatives there. TV channels protested a lot but BJP did not agree,'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

He, however, did not give any proof to his claim on the micro-blogging site.

''BJP guys! Come face to face if you have the courage. You have already run away in fear,'' the senior AAP leader.

On his deputy's claim, Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP, tweeting, ''This much fear of AAP? Don't even want to come in front of us?'' ''It is not right to threaten TV channel people like this,'' Kejriwal said. Polls in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and 5 and counting of votes is scheduled for December 8.

