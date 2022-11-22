Left Menu

Malaysia's Anwar, Muhyiddin rush to meet deadline to form government

Malaysia's opposition leader, Anwar Ibrahim, and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin were vying to break a deadlock in forming a government on Tuesday, three days after an election resulted in a hung parliament.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-11-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 07:30 IST
Malaysia's Anwar, Muhyiddin rush to meet deadline to form government
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's opposition leader, Anwar Ibrahim, and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin were vying to break a deadlock in forming a government on Tuesday, three days after an election resulted in a hung parliament. King Al-Sultan Abdullah has given political parties until 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Tuesday to put together alliances needed for a majority.

The election and the ensuing turmoil prolongs political instability in the multiracial Southeast Asian nation, which has had three prime ministers in as many years, and risks delays to policy decisions needed to galvanise an economic recovery. The uncertainty hit the Kuala Lumpur stock market, which fell for a second day on Tuesday. Significant election gains by an Islamist party also added to investors' fears, notably over policies on gambling and alcohol consumption.

Anwar's coalition entered negotiations with Barisan Nasional, the incumbent coalition and Anwar's longtime rival, on Monday to discuss a potential alliance. Barisan, Malaysia's dominant political force governed since independence from the British in 1957 until 2018. Muhyiddin's conservative Malay Muslim alliance reiterated on Monday that he had majority support, though he did not identify his backers.

Anwar's multiethnic coalition won the most seats in the Saturday election with 82, while Muhyiddin's bloc won 73. They need 112 - a simple majority - to form a government. Barisan won only 30 seats - its worst electoral performance - but will play a pivotal role in deciding who forms the government as its support is needed for both Anwar and Muhyiddin to get to 112.

It would be another astonishing turnaround in Malaysian politics if Anwar and Barisan forged an alliance: as opposition chief, Anwar has spent much of his career trying to oust Barisan. For the 2018 election, Anwar tied up with mentor-turned-foe Mahathir Mohamad to defeat Barisan. But their alliance collapsed in 22 months, and the two have since fallen out again.

Muhyiddin's bloc includes the PAS Islamist party, which has called for sharia law. Its electoral gains have raised fears in multi-cultural Malaysia, which has significant ethnic-Chinese and ethnic-Indian minorities following other faiths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022