Putin to meet soldiers' mothers - Vedomosti newspaper says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will in coming days meet the mothers of soldiers amid fierce fighting in Ukraine, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing three unidentified sources in the presidential administration.

Russia celebrates Mother's Day on Nov. 27. The Kremlin has not officially announced any Putin meeting with soldiers' mothers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to deny or confirm the meeting, Vedomosti said.

