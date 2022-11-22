Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP Wednesday

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, a senior party leader said.This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be participating in the yatra.MP Congress president Kamal Nath said the Yatra will enter the central Indian state from Burhanpur district on Wednesday morning.

PTI | Burhanpur/Newdelhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:18 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, a senior party leader said.

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be participating in the yatra.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath said the Yatra will enter the central Indian state from Burhanpur district on Wednesday morning. “Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will arrive tomorrow evening to join the yatra,” Nath told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi about Priyanka joining the foot march. ''Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days''. Nath said the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra will be most successful.

The cross-country yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.

Nath said the yatra was taken out aiming to unite the society and people are enthused.

''Gandhi embarked on the yatra to protect the country's constitution, democracy, culture, and the people. ''During the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra, every day will be a new day as every section of the society is associated with it. Each day of the yatra will be dedicated to special sections of the society, he added.

The yatra will cover Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain and Agar Malwa districts before proceeding to Rajasthan, a Congress leader said.

