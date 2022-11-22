Left Menu

Delhi Congress files complaint against BJP Yuva Morcha leader for making 'inflammatory' speech

Delhi people have not forgotten the grim memories of riots in Delhi during the year 2020, Chaudhary wrote in his complaint to the SEC. He said that the Commissioner assured the Congress delegation that he would look into their complaint and take appropriate action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:59 IST
Delhi Congress files complaint against BJP Yuva Morcha leader for making 'inflammatory' speech
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against an alleged inflammatory speech made by the Sadar Bazar Ward president of BJP's Yuva Morcha on November 19. A Delhi Congress delegation led by its president Anil Chaudhary met the state election commission to file the complaint.

Former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf, Chairman of the Delhi Congress Communications Department Anil Bhardwaj, and former MLA Vijay Lochav too were part of the delegation.

''It is an alarming state of affairs that BJP and its outfits have started poisoning the peaceful environment of Delhi during the MCD Elections. Delhi people have not forgotten the grim memories of riots in Delhi during the year 2020,'' Chaudhary wrote in his complaint to the SEC. He said that the Commissioner assured the Congress delegation that he would look into their complaint and take appropriate action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022