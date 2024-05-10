Opposition Concedes Defeat After Phase 3, Adityanath's Victory Speech Touches on Lord Ram

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that opposition parties have already conceded defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and have now started making comments on Lord Ram. Targeting the SP and Congress, Adityanath said opposition party leaders deem that there was no need for the construction of Ram temple, and that it had no public benefit.

''Opposition leaders, who are disheartened after the third phase of voting, have begun commenting on Lord Ram. Some have said the Ram temple construction was unnecessary, while others question its public benefit," Adityanath said.

"Those who support terrorists will undoubtedly feel bad about the Ram temple," he said.

Addressing an election rally in Mahant Digvijaynath Park in support of Ravi Kishan Shukla, the sitting MP and BJP candidate for the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, the CM said, ''The Lok Sabha elections have now reached a point where the opposition has conceded defeat. Congress, SP, and BSP have all acknowledged their loss. With three phases completed, elections have taken place for 285 seats, accounting for half of the country.'' Adityanath said in his visit to nine states for campaigning, there was a "unified voice echoing throughout the country – 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar'".

The vision of 'Ram Rajya' makes the people of the country to choose the Narendra Modi government repeatedly.'' ''The public proclaims, 'Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge' (those who have brought Ram, we will bring them back), showing their commitment to leaders who strive to realise Ram Rajya,'' he said.

Emphasising that under the leadership of PM Modi, this vision of 'Ram Rajya' is materialising across the entire nation, Adityanath said, ''Today's India, led by Modi ji, ensures everyone is respected, it guarantees security, development, and welfare of the underprivileged." Every household has access to clean water, electricity, and cooking gas, he said.

The chief minister also credited the voters for the positive transformation in the country, saying their votes in 2014 enabled Modi to "pave the way for a new India".

Highlighting the significant strides that have been made in welfare schemes, Adityanath said, ''Today, 80 crore people in the country receive rations without any discrimination.'' He underscored the significance of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, and said it goes "beyond ordinary politics". "It is a crucial opportunity for all citizens to contribute to building a developed and self-reliant India. This election is not just about the BJP, but about a collective endeavour to empower women, youth, farmers, businessmen and all segments of society towards self-reliance,'' he said.

