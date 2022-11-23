U.S. Supreme Court clears way for lawmakers to get Trump's tax returns
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 01:11 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the release of Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee, handing a defeat to the Republican former president who had called the Democratic-led panel's request politically motivated.
The justices denied Trump's Oct. 31 emergency application to block a lower court's ruling that upheld a request by the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee for the tax records as a justified part of the panel's legislative work while his lawyers prepared an appeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- The U.S. Supreme Court
- Trump
- Democratic
- Donald Trump's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
Republicans, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
FACTBOX-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, Edison Research projects, about half of races still not called
FACTBOX-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, Edison Research projects, less than half of races still not called
Republicans favored to win U.S. House in close-fought midterm elections