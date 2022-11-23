Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra is above electoral politics: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said his partys Kanniyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, was not linked to electoral politics and its main objective was to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.Singh is chairman of the organising committee of the 3,570km long foot-march that started on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is currently passing through Madhya Pradesh after completing the Maharashtra leg.We are not seeking votes through this yatra.

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:42 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra is above electoral politics: Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said his party's Kanniyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, was not linked to electoral politics and its main objective was to ''save'' the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Singh is chairman of the organising committee of the 3,570km long foot-march that started on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is currently passing through Madhya Pradesh after completing the Maharashtra leg.

“We are not seeking votes through this yatra. There are few things that cannot be related to elections,” the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters in Burhanpur district, the entry point of the unity march in the state.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM said the main aim of the mass outreach programme, which will be completed in around 150 days, was to ''save'' the Constitution and democracy in the country.

He strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement comparing Rahul Gandhi looks with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Without taking the name of Sarma, Singh said, “He is the same person who used to fall on the feet of Congress leaders (Congress netaon ke pair pakadta tha) when he was in the party.” Sarma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 after quitting the Congress.

Answering a question, Singh said it is a misconception that the Congress is unable to focus properly on the next month's Gujarat Assembly polls because of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Our Gujarat unit is contesting the polls with full dedication. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and I myself went there to campaign,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022