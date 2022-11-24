Congress gears up to attack Modi govt at Ambedkar's birthplace

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', will address a mega rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on Constitution Day on November 26, said sources. Through this mega event, Rahul Gandhi is expected to attack the Modi government at the Centre on the lines of "Save Constitution Save Democracy", sources said.

As per sources, Priyanka Gandhi who has already reached Indore may also join the rally. Other than them, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also changed his program for the event. Earlier, he had to visit Gujarat on November 26-27 and address a press conference on November 27. But, now he will be visiting Mhow on November 26. He will address a press conference in Gujarat on November 28. Notably, Kharge himself comes from the Dalit community.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

Pertinent to mention, the Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. Mhow is the birthplace of Ambedkar and Congress wants to capitalize on this opportunity politically, sources said.

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former party president Rahul Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The yatra resumed on Wednesday after a two-day break from Boderli village in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

During the break from Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed two election rallies in poll-bound Gujarat.A large number of Congress leaders and workers including Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath participated in the yatra on the first day in Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole handed over the yatra flag to Kamal Nath. Today is the 77th day of the Congress foot march.

Congress General Secretary Incharge of Communication Jairam Ramesh said that the yatra will go through seven districts of the state over the next 11 days. The yatra will cover a distance of 370 km before entering Rajasthan. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra today in Madhya Pradesh where it reaches its halfway mark.

It will be the first time that the brother-sister duo will walk together in the yatra.Sonia Gandhi had earlier joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. She had walked with Rahul Gandhi and other Yatris for some distance. Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day, it added. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

