French prosecutor widens McKinsey probe to election campaign financing
The French financial prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday that it had widened an existing probe into consulting firm McKinsey to include campaign financing in the 2017 and 2022 election races.
President Emmanuel Macron's office declined to comment.
