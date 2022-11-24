Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:18 IST
Barphukan's bravery inspiration for every Indian: Assam Guv
Ahom general Lachit Barphukan's acts of bravery should be a source of inspiration for every Indian, Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi said on Thursday.

Paying floral tributes to the legend at the Lachit Park here, Mukhi said the celebration of the great warrior on the occasion of his 400th birth anniversary will give the younger generation an opportunity to understand and be inspired by the rich legacy that he left behind.

''Lachit Borphukan was a great warrior and an eminent historical figure of Assam who played a significant role in shaping our culture and civilisation,'' he said.

His celebrated victory over the Mughals will forever remain a matter of great pride for every Assamese, the governor added.

The Assam government organised programmes throughout the year to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom general.

A three-day function started in New Delhi on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attending it on the first day, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend it on the concluding day.

In his campaign against the Mughals, Barphukan ensured a decisive victory for the Ahoms in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

