Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for president

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 07:47 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor were to run for president.

"Yes", Musk said in a tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024.

"My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far," Musk said earlier.

