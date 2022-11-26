Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for president
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor were to run for president.
"Yes", Musk said in a tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024.
"My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far," Musk said earlier.
