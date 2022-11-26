Left Menu

The day is being observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.I will walk that road long enough, until every word of our Constitution is upheld, and every citizen stands protected by fairness and justice, Gandhi said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:30 IST
Will walk on road to unity till every word of Constitution is upheld: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Constitution is a means of living and its spirit remains the same always, while party leader Rahul Gandhi asserted he will walk on the road to unity till every word of it is upheld.

The day is being observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

''I will walk that road long enough, until every word of our Constitution is upheld, and every citizen stands protected by fairness and justice,'' Gandhi said on Twitter. Kharge recalled the words of Babasaheb Ambedkar to say, ''The Constitution is not just a document of lawyers, but it is a means of living and its spirit remains the same always.'' ''We remember the valuable contribution of all the great leaders of the Constituent Assembly. Best wishes to all the citizens of the country on Constitution Day,'' the Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi. November 26 is observed as Constitution Day since 2015. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

