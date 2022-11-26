Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Snake spotted in food tent in MP's Manihar

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:55 IST
A small snake was spotted in the food tent when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Manihar village in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a Congress leader said.

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh said a small snake was spotted in the food tent when participants of the Rahul Gandhi-led march were taking a break.

Those present caught the snake and released it in the open some distance away, he said.

Party functionaries said Gandhi was not near the tent when the incident occurred.

The march, which began from Mortakka in Khandwa district on Saturday morning, broke for lunch at Manihar, after which it resumed from Umeria Chowki, before moving to Mhow, the birthplace of Babasaheb Ambedkar, in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

