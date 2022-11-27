Get prepared to face defeat: LoP to CM Thakur

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should be prepared to face defeat as the Congress is heading towards a sweeping majority. Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12, the results for which will be declared on December 8.

''Chief Minister should stop dreaming like 'Mungeri Lal' as these dreams would never come true,'' he said in a statement. Claiming that people have given their mandate in favour of Congress, Agnihotri said the Congress government will implement all the major promises like the restoration of the old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 per month to women and 300 units of free units of electricity at the first meeting of the cabinet.

''Our party is united. All the leaders have worked in close coordination during the elections and instead of worrying about the Congress, the chief minister should look after his own party where a rebellion like situation has emerged which would worsen further after his defeat in the polls on December 8,'' he said.

He said the Congress is strengthening with each passing day and the overwhelming response of the people to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed the political hue of the country.

''The BJP tried its best to divert the attention of people from burning issues but unemployment, inflation, rising prices and mounting debt weighed heavily on the minds of the people, who have scripted BJP's defeat,'' he said.

Congress government would not beg but assert its right and the pace of development would be accelerated, Agnihotri added.

