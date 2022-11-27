Udhayanidhi Stalin turns 45, DMK celebrates

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK youth wing secretary and MLA turned 45 on Sunday and the party celebrated his birthday by distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Gold rings were gifted by ruling party office-bearers to newborns in State-run hospitals, and a boat race and cricket tournament held here were among the highlights of the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister M K Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi.

Blood donation camps and community meal programmes were held and the welfare assistance to beneficiaries includes distribution of rice bags as well. Udhayanidhi, days ago appointed again as youth wing chief, is also an actor and film producer. Stalin is the DMK president.

