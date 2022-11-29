Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:10 IST
Goa Forward Party leaders join Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo: Congress Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Sardesai and other leaders of his party including Durgadas Kamat, Santosh Kumar Sawant and Deepak Kalangutkar walked with Rahul Gandhi in Indore on Tuesday morning.

The GFP had fought this year's Goa Legislative Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress.

Sardesai told PTI that he had received an invitation to join the foot-march and he accepted it as a Congress ally and ''out of respect for all those who have been waking across the country''. The mission of the Yatra is to spread unity and stop the hatred that is plaguing the country, he added.

"Unlike the frequent decadent extravagant events of the ruling BJP funded at the cost of the taxpayer, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a once-in-a-generation social movement of thousands of ordinary citizens,'' he added.

