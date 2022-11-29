Left Menu

Congress MLAs raise issue of breach of privilege in Uttarakhand assembly

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:58 IST
Congress MLAs raise issue of breach of privilege in Uttarakhand assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MLAs in Uttarakhand on Tuesday raised the issue of breach of their privilege as members of the House alleging they were not being invited to important events held in their constituencies.

The issue was raised during zero hour by Congress MLA from Kiccha Tilak Raj Behar and Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh.

“Plaques are being put up in the name of former MLAs. I am not being invited to foundation laying or inauguration ceremonies of any of the development projects in my constituency,” Behar complained.

He also said he was not invited to several meetings of Pant Nagar University.

Hridayesh also alleged that he was not informed about an important meeting held in Haldwani recently by a nodal agency of the Urban development department.

“As a representative of the people of my constituency, I should have been made part of a meeting held to discuss my constituency,” he said.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri said it was a serious matter and it will be examined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022