Senate Republican leader McConnell: no room for anti-semitism, white supremacy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 01:13 IST
There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-semitism or white supremacy, U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday after a furor over former President Donald Trump hosting a white nationalist for dinner at his Florida home.

McConnell also said that anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view is unlikely to ever be president.

