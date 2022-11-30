Senate Republican leader McConnell: no room for anti-semitism, white supremacy
There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-semitism or white supremacy, U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday after a furor over former President Donald Trump hosting a white nationalist for dinner at his Florida home.
McConnell also said that anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view is unlikely to ever be president.
