Bihar BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha supports students' demand for CBI inquiry into BPSC exam issue

Senior BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday reached Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office at Bailey Road area and demanded CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the BPSC 67th combined (preliminary) examination. "We will stand with the students and aspirants. If they want a CBI inquiry, the government should not have a problem with it. If there is any official involved in the alleged corruption, they must be held liable and action must be taken against them," the BJP leader.

Sinha also demanded the state government compensate the aspirants for "the delay caused" in resolving their grievances. Hundreds of aspirants staged a sit-in protest outside the BPSC office as a mark of their protest against alleged irregularities in the examination.

The aspirants were holding placards shouted slogans and alleged that there were many irregularities in the examination results that the commission declared. They also alleged that some of the questions in the paper were incorrect.

The BPSC 67th combined (preliminary) examination was held on September 30 this year to shortlist eligible graduates for various posts including the general administration department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer). The results were declared on November 17, and a total of 11,607 candidates out of the 4.75 lakh students who registered for the exam passed the test.

Allegedly, there were mismatches in aspirants' names and roll numbers in the online and PDF copy of the results of many aspirants. (ANI)

