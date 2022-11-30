Left Menu

Samajwadi Party made Rampur 'hub of anarchy': UP Dy CM Pathak

SP goons used to tear the uniforms of police personnel.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 30-11-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 11:06 IST
Samajwadi Party made Rampur 'hub of anarchy': UP Dy CM Pathak
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Free and fair elections were not held in Rampur earlier as Samajwadi Party ''goons'' used to occupy polling booths and police stations, but the BJP government established the rule of law here, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

After the BJP formed the government in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, those ''goons'' have either landed in jail or have left Uttar Pradesh, he said, addressing voters on Tuesday ahead of the December 5 bypolls.

The Rampur bypoll was necessitated as the seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was convicted by an MP-MLA court in a 2019 hate speech case.

Pathak alleged that the opposition Samajwadi Party had transformed Rampur into a ''hub of anarchy''. The BJP wants to take the district to new heights of development, he added.

''Earlier, elections were not held in Rampur as the goons of the SP were occupying polling booths and police stations. SP goons used to tear the uniforms of police personnel. After the BJP came to power, rule of law has been established in the state,'' Pathak said, urging the public to vote for BJP candidate Akash Saxena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022