LGBTQ community can visit Qatar, but don't try to change us - minister

Members of the LGBTQ community can go to the World Cup in Qatar but the West cannot "dictate" to Qataris what they should believe, Qatar's energy minister told Germany's Bild newspaper.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:40 IST
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Members of the LGBTQ community can go to the World Cup in Qatar but the West cannot "dictate" to Qataris what they should believe, Qatar's energy minister told Germany's Bild newspaper. Qatar's relations with Germany have been choppy of late.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sported the "OneLove" armband at the national team's match against Japan last week and has criticised Qatar's human rights, but this week Germany sealed a deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar. "If they want to visit Qatar, we have no problem with it," Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, speaking to Bild in comments published on Wednesday.

But he said the West wants to "dictate what it wants" to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. "If you want to change me so that I will say that I believe in LGBTQ, that my family should be LGBTQ, that I accept LGBTQ in my country, that I change my laws and the Islamic laws in order to satisfy the West – then this is not acceptable," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

