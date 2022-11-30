Left Menu

Congress created maximum credibility crisis in Indian politics: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Congress has created the maximum credibility crisis in Indian politics as there is a vast difference between the promises made by the party and their implementation.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:16 IST
Congress created maximum credibility crisis in Indian politics: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Congress has created the ''maximum credibility crisis'' in Indian politics as there is a vast difference between the promises made by the party and their implementation. Addressing a press conference here ahead of the first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1, Singh said while Congress is fighting the elections for its existence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the fray to register its presence. ''But it is the BJP which will win more than two-thirds of 182 seats in Gujarat as predicted by many political analysts. The trust of people in BJP increased over years and the saffron party will break all the previous records (of victory in Gujarat) and retain power,'' he said.

Singh said India would have become the world's strongest country many years ago had the Congress delivered on the promises it made to the people while in power.

''Everyone knows if there is a political party which has created the maximum amount of credibility crisis in Indian politics, it is Congress. There is a huge difference between what they promised and what they did in the past,'' said the former BJP president.

On the other hand, the BJP always kept its word and fulfilled the promises mentioned in its manifestos, he said.

''When all other parties are facing a crisis of credibility, the BJP has emerged as the symbol of credibility in Indian politics. After Modiji took the reins in 2014, our country's stature has grown in the world,'' the Defence minister said.

Speaking on the BJP's poll promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat if elected again, Singh said the party's policy has been very clear about UCC since the days of the formation of Jan Sangh.

''We do not change our stands from time to time. Optics and politics are not taken into consideration while taking any decision,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022