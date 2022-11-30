Day after Sharmila's arrest, TRS & YSR Telangana Party fight it out

The TRS and the YSR Telangana Party were engaged in a war of words on Wednesday over the arrest of YSRTP founder Y S Sharmila with the ruling party taking exception to her criticism against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other TRS leaders.

TRS MLC K Kavitha made a veiled attack on Sharmila and BJP in a Telugu tweet, indicating that BJP was behind her.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, replied to Kavitha in a similar fashion with a tweet in Telugu.

TRS and Kavitha gave importance to posts but not to understand people's problems and the implementation of promises made to people, the YSRTP president alleged.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, responded with a poetic tweet, alleging, without mentioning names, that Sharmila is a ''covert'' of BJP.

The TRS MLC asserted that she came into politics from agitation demanding for a separate Telangana.

Meanwhile, state Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud took exception to Sharmila's alleged comments against the Chief Minister and other TRS leaders.

TRS MLA Gongadi Sunitha alleged that people of Telangana have not forgotten that the YSR family was against the formation of Telangana state.

Meanwhile, YSRTP said Sharmila would meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Sharmila was on Tuesday arrested by the police here when she and her party workers were marching towards 'Pragathi Bhavan', Chief Minister Rao's official residence-cum-camp office, in protest against the alleged attack on her and her party activists by the ruling TRS cadre.

Governor Soundararajan had expressed concern over the developments and the arrest of Sharmila.

The Governor had expressed anguish over the way Sharmila was arrested and voiced concern about her safety and health condition, a release from Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday night.

The visuals of towing away of Sharmila's car when she was inside it were disturbing, it had said.

Condemning the alleged attack during her state-wide padayatra called 'Praja Prasthanam' in Warangal district on Monday, Sharmila along with party supporters marched towards the chief minister's camp office to protest, but were stopped by police on the way.

TV visuals showed that during the march, she got inside a vehicle (windowpanes of which were damaged) and was driving it, but was stopped by police.

When the YSRTP chief refused to come out of the car, police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle even as she sat inside it.

