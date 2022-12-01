Left Menu

Biden to meet UK royals Prince William and Kate Friday in Boston, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 01:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet British royals William and Kate during a trip to Boston on Friday, the White House said.

"The president intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston. We are still finalizing and working through the details," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Prince William and his wife Kate will be in the United States for their first visit in eight years. It is their first overseas excursion since the death of Queen Elizabeth

