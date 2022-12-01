South Africa's ruling party to meet over 'troubling' report on Ramaphosa

Top officials in South Africa's governing party are to meet on Thursday to weigh an experts' panel report that

found preliminary evidence President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office and committed serious misconduct. South Africa's foreign minister called the report "a very troubling moment" and several cabinet ministers called for Ramaphosa to resign. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

The panel was appointed by the speaker of parliament to look into whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment process after millions of dollars in cash were allegedly stolen from his private farm in 2020. He is accused of concealing the theft and not reporting the matter to police, among other things. "We are sitting a special National Executive Committee on an urgent basis early this evening. We will receive a report from our national officials who will have met," African National Congress (ANC) spokesman Pule Mabe told the eNCA channel.

"Once it is done we will be able to then communicate what is the position of the ANC on the matter (the panel report)." Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, who analysts see as a Ramaphosa ally, said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference that the panel report was a "very troubling moment" for South Africa and the ANC.

"I hope we're going to bring all efforts to bear to assure the people of South Africa and (around) the continent that we respect the constitution of South Africa, as well as the rule of law," Pandor said. CALLS FOR RESIGNATION

The release of the panel's findings on Wednesday triggered calls from several cabinet ministers who are Ramaphosa rivals for him to step down. The ANC is set to hold an elective conference later this month that will decide if Ramaphosa gets to run for a second term on the ANC ticket at a 2024 election.

"I think the president has to step aside now and answer to the case," Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma's ex-wife, who narrowly lost the ANC's 2017 leadership contest to Ramaphosa, wrote and Twitter late on Wednesday. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who has campaigned to be elected ANC leader this month, wrote: "CR MUST RESIGN NOW!"

Ramaphosa delayed a scheduled appearance in parliament to answer questions from lawmakers on Thursday, asking the chairperson of parliament's upper house for time to "carefully consider ... the next course of action to be taken". He note the panel's recommendations had "implications for the stability of the country".

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa's office reiterated a statement he made in his submissions to the panel denying he had violated his oath of office or that he was guilty of any of the allegations made against him. The panel's recommendations are not binding on parliament, which is set to debate the report on Dec. 6 and where the ANC holds a majority of seats.

If lawmakers decide to forge ahead with an impeachment process, the next stage would be the creation of an impeachment committee with far greater powers than the panel of experts appointed by the speaker. The impeachment committee would have the power to recommend that Ramaphosa be removed from office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)