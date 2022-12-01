Actor Swara Bhasker joins Bharat Jodo Yatra; BJP calls her person with `anti-national mindset'

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh which invoked a strong reaction from the ruling BJP which accused her of having ''anti-national mindset''. Bhasker joined the foot-march in two stretches and walked with Gandhi for almost 15-20 km, a Congress leader said.

The actor, who is vocal about her political and social views, was seen talking with Gandhi as they talked. Uttarakhand's former chief minister Harish Rawat, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and All India Mahila Congress's former president Shobha Oza followed Gandhi as the march resumed from Ujjain early in the morning.

''Joined @bharatjodo yatra today & walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation & warmth of common people, enthusiasm of Congress workers & RG's attention & care toward everyone & everything around him is astounding! @INCIndia,'' Bhasker tweeted.

''At a time when hate is normal & the dominant logic is that 'no low is too low as long as the election is won'.. when society is so brutalised that we barely blink at heinous crimes, @bharatjodo yatra is a radical new imagination & expression of how we can resist hate. @INCIndia,'' the Bollywood actor added.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra lashed out at the Yatra over Bhasker's participation.

''Participation of persons with anti-national mindset like Swara Bhasker and Kanhaiya Kumar, who belongs to Tukde-Tukde gang, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra proved that this yatra is being taken in support of those who want to disintegrate the country,'' he said.

State BJP president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma said the presence of ''anti-national forces'' proved that the aim of Yatra was to bring all anti-national forces on a single platform.

Dharmendra Patel, a Congress worker, complained to reporters that he was walking with the Yatra from Indore but could not meet Rahul Gandhi because of the security cordon.

Mohammed Wasim Khan and Aakansha Baghel, fellow participants, said Bhasker always speaks out against what she feels is wrong. Her participation in the Yatra was an indication that it was drawing huge response, they said.

The Yatra on Thursday night halted at Jhalara village in Ujjain district.

It was to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan on December 4. The march led by Gandhi has passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts so far and is currently moving through Ujjain district. It will reach Agar Malwa district on Friday. Gandhi visited the famous Lord Mahakal temple at Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlings in the country, on Tuesday.

