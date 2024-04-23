Left Menu

Ujjain Congress candidate Mahesh Parmar protests Shipra river pollution, takes vow to clean river

"Today, after taking a dip in the Shipra River, I took a vow that until the Shipra River is purified and the discharge of sewage into it is stopped, I will fight for Shipra Maa till my last breath. I request the people of Ujjain that this is a matter of honour and pride for Ujjain. Please come to the streets and fight for this cause," Parmar said.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 15:30 IST
Ujjain Lok Sabha seat candidate Mahesh Parmar sits in overflowing drain water entering the Shipra river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold act of protest against the pollution of the Shipra River, Congress' Ujjain Lok Sabha seat candidate Mahesh Parmar on Tuesday took a dip in the river and sat in the overflowing drain water entering the river. Parmar expressed his determination to clean up the river and restore its purity.

Despite claims of development and a "double-engine government" by the ruling party, the condition of the river has deteriorated, Parmar emphasized.

"The people who claim that there is a double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh and the country for the past 10 years, such as Members of Parliament, MLAs, ministers, and other public representatives, and this is the condition of the Shipra River. Despite those who talk about development, and our Chief Minister spending crores, this is the current state," Parmar said. Parmar will be facing Anil Firojiya of the BJP who is the sitting MP from Ujjain. Ujjain goes to the polls in Phase 4 on May 13. Polling for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, with the next three phases of voting scheduled for April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

