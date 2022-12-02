Biden endorses placing South Carolina first in party presidential contest -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden asked Democratic leaders to let South Carolina host the first nominating contest for the party's presidential nomination, in a shake-up that could displace Iowa's caucus, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Biden endorsed a plan that would have South Carolina's contest followed by New Hampshire and Nevada one week later, and then by primaries in Georgia and Michigan, the Democrats who are familiar with the plans said.

