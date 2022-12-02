Left Menu

Former Union minister Hansraj Ahir assumes charge as NCBC chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:47 IST
Former Union minister Hansraj Ahir on Friday vowed to work towards the welfare of backward classes after assuming charge as chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Speaking to PTI shortly after taking charge, Ahir said he saw it both as a challenge and a responsibility to bring the backward sections of society at a par with the rest.

''Keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', I vow to work towards the welfare of the backward sections of society,'' he said.

Ahir (68) was Minister of State for Home Affairs and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers from 2014-19.

