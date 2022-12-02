Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election
Former British finance minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said in a letter on Twitter on Friday.
The next national election is expected in 2024.
