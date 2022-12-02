Left Menu

Germany's Scholz welcomes Biden's openness to tweaking U.S. inflation act

Updated: 02-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:51 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden that he is open to tweaking the Inflation Reduction Act that has raised fears in Europe of losing investment.

A customs agreement for industry between the United States and European Union is better than a subsidy race, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.

