Germany's Scholz welcomes Biden's openness to tweaking U.S. inflation act
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden that he is open to tweaking the Inflation Reduction Act that has raised fears in Europe of losing investment.
A customs agreement for industry between the United States and European Union is better than a subsidy race, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.
