AP lawyers' JAC meet Governor over transfer of judges

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:17 IST
The AP Advocates Joint Action Committee on Friday submitted a representation to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan requesting that the transfer of two judges from the High Court to other States be stalled.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended transfer of the two judges from AP High Court, prompting the lawyers to launch a protest demanding withdrawal of the recommendation.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Governor, the JAC leaders said the transfer of the two judges was not happening in the due course. “The Collegium should explain the basis for the judges’ transfer and if there were any complaints or allegations against them,” they demanded.

“We have met the High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as well and lodged our protest on the issue,” they added.

The JCA requested the Governor to let them meet President of India Draupadi Murmu during her visit to Vijayawada on December 4 and present their case against the judges’ transfer move.

