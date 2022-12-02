Politics can go on, but stopping Yoga classes made people sad, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said ''we felt very bad'' when Lt Governor VK Saxena ''stopped'' the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme and asserted the programme will continue irrespective of whether funds are available or not.

LG Secretariat officials, however, said the decision to discontinue the scheme in its ''present form'' was taken by the board of governors of the fully autonomous Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU).

Statements made by AAP leaders on the matter are ''totally false'' and ''deliberately misleading'', they said.

Addressing a gathering after felicitating several yoga instructors at an event here, Kejriwal alleged that ''stopping'' free yoga classes for people is a ''sin'' and it should not happen while the ''rest of the politics can go on''.

He claimed the L-G had ''stopped'' the scheme, but the people of Delhi ensured that the scheme continued with their generosity.

In his address, he also alleged that Delhi's power structure is such that the ''LG can do anything''.

''When LG Sahab stopped the Yoga (classes), we felt very sad,'' Kejriwal said.

The free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds, he said, adding that he hoped the scheme will soon run again the way it had started.

Many donors in Delhi have come forward to keep the scheme going and offered to pay an honorarium to many yoga instructors.

Some of the donors handed over cheques (honorarium) to instructors at the event in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

About 17,000 people are practising yoga under 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' and the target is to take that number to 20-25 lakh, Kejriwal said.

''Evening classes can be started for women. Do not worry about money, donors are there and more donors will show up,'' he said.

''We have decided that we won't let the classes stop, whether funds come or not,'' he added.

Kejriwal further said, ''I am the CM of all in Delhi, whether you support AAP, BJP or Congress, and I will serve all.'' The chief minister had announced on November 1 that the free yoga classes being conducted by his government would not stop despite obstructions by the LG and the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP alleged that the distribution of cheques at the event was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the city ahead of the municipal polls and lodged a complaint against Kejriwal with the State Election Commission (SEC).

Delhi BJP's election campaign committee convener Ashish Sood told reporters that a case should be registered against Kejriwal for violating the MCC.

The alleged MCC violation took place at the event that was held at the Constitution Club.

Following the complaint, the poll panel wrote to the New Delhi district election officer (DEO), saying it should be checked if permission for the event was granted at the district level.

The SEC also asked the DEO to ensure that no MCC violation took place at the event.

After verifying all the facts related to the event, ''immediate action must be taken and an action taken report submitted by today itself'', the SEC said in its letter.

In case there is a violation of the MCC, then necessary legal action must be taken action the violators, it said.

