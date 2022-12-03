Left Menu

Tunisian union says it no longer accepts current political path because of individual rule

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-12-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 16:24 IST
Tunisian union says it no longer accepts current political path because of individual rule
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's powerful trade union will no longer accept the current political path in the country because of individual rule, ambiguity and fear for the future of democracy, the union's leader said on Saturday.

The comments are the first official rejection by the 1-million-member union of the path it supported last year when President Kais Saied closed parliament.

"We no longer accept the current path because of its ambiguity and individual rule, and what it hides of unpleasant surprises for the fate of the country and democracy," Noureddine Taboubi said in a speech to thousands of his supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022