Left Menu

Rajasthan: Campaigning for Sadarshahar assembly bypoll ends

Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently addressed a public meeting in Sardarshahar.BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders of the saffron party, too, had addressed rallies and campaigned in support of the party candidate.In the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 71, RLP three, CPIM and Bhartiya Tribal Party two each, Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD one and 13 are Independents.The bypoll is being held for the one vacant seat.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:31 IST
Rajasthan: Campaigning for Sadarshahar assembly bypoll ends
  • Country:
  • India

Campaigning for Sardarshahar assembly seat bypoll in Rajasthan's Churu ended at 5 pm on Saturday, collector Sidharth Sihag said.

Polling will be held on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm and the results will be declared on December 8.

The Sardarshahar seat was held by Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma (77) who passed away on October 9 after prolonged illness, which necessitated the bypoll.

The Congress has fielded Late Sharma's son Anil Kumar while former MLA Ashok Kumar is the BJP candidate.

Eight others candidates are in the fray: Lalchand of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Sanwarmal Meghwal of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Parmana Ram of Indian People's Green Party and Independent candidates Subhash Chandra, Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran, Umesh Sahu, Prem Singh and Surendra Singh Rajpurohit.

The ruling Congress has exuded confidence of retaining the seat while the opposition BJP said it has made all efforts to wrest the seat from the Congress.

The RLP's national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has thrown his weight behind the the party candidate.

''People are happy with the work being done by the Congress party. We are confident of winning the seat,'' PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said. Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently addressed a public meeting in Sardarshahar.

BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders of the saffron party, too, had addressed rallies and campaigned in support of the party candidate.

In the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 71, RLP three, CPI(M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party two each, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one and 13 are Independents.

The bypoll is being held for the one vacant seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022