Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach J-K by Jan end: Cong leader

The Bharat Jodo yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir towards the end of January and will culminate with a public meeting, a senior Congress leader here said on Saturday.He said all the arrangements for the yatra were going on in full swing. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will reach J-K by January end.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Bharat Jodo yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir towards the end of January and will culminate with a public meeting, a senior Congress leader here said on Saturday.

He said all the arrangements for the yatra were going on in full swing. ''The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will reach J-K by January end. The yatra will take place between Lakhanpur to Kashmir. A concluding public meeting will take place here,'' J-K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Viqar Rasool Wani told reporters here.

Wani also welcomed the secular parties who have shown interest to become a part of the yatra and to fight hatred, unemployment and the price rise. Asked about his recent statement that the Padma Shri award, bestowed on former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, was a small award, the JKPCC chief said the BJP was giving awards on political considerations.

''Every award has its importance. But, I want to clear one thing that the BJP gives all awards on political base. ''Whoever joins them or is leaving the Congress party, they give him an award. And if I have said anything wrong, then I take it back,'' he said.

