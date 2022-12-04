HP assembly poll: BJP seeks feedback from party candidates

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on Sunday sought feedback from all the 68 party candidates who contested the assembly elections on November 12.

The internal exercise of the party held at Dharamshala was aimed at reviewing the prospects of its candidates.

During the meeting, the BJP leaders also discussed constituencies which the party considers weak and the reasons why the candidates in such seats may lose, sources in the party said.

They said the candidates have been asked to submit a report on anti-party activities, if any, by the leaders and members in their respective constituencies.

The saffron party is also assessing the probable independent winners and their ideology so that they could be roped in if required, the sources added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur claimed that the BJP will emerge victorious and change the state's tradition by forming the government for the second consecutive term. Since several decades, Himachal Pradesh has been following a tradition of voting out the incumbent government.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Thakur said there are eight to 10 candidates in that party who aspire to be the chief minister, but claimed that all their hopes will be dashed.

He also thanked the public for recording 76 per cent turnout in the election.

The results will be announced on December 8.