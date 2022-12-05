Left Menu

"I see a change of 27-year-long BJP rule" Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela

"In 2nd phase, OBC-majority assembly segments are going to poll. Congress played its cards of the chief ministerial candidate likely being an OBC, so I think central Gujarat, north Gujarat & this entire area will vote for Cong. I see a change in the 27-yr-long BJP rule," Vaghela said.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 11:04 IST
"I see a change of 27-year-long BJP rule" Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela
Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday said that most of the segments which are going to poll in the second phase of the Assembly elections are OBC-majority, adding that a change from the 27-year-long rule of the BJP is visible. "In 2nd phase, OBC-majority assembly segments are going to poll. Congress played its cards of the chief ministerial candidate likely being an OBC. So I think central Gujarat, north Gujarat and this entire area will vote for Cong. I see a change in the 27-yr-long BJP rule," Vaghela said.

Voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections is underway. The voter turnout in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls till 9 am was at 4.75 per cent, according to the Election Commission data on Monday.

During the one hour of voting which began at 8 am, Gandhinagar witnessed the highest percentage with 7.05 per cent till 9 am, followed by Mahesana (5.44 pc). Ahmedabad saw a voting percentage of 4.20 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote here in Nishan Public School, Ranip.

The lowest turnout was witnessed so far in Mahisagar with 3.76 per cent polling. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022