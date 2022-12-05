Left Menu

Malaysia to review plans for 5G network - PM Anwar

Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by a previous government, as it was not formulated transparently.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:12 IST
Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaribrahim) Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by a previous government, as it was not formulated transparently. Under the premiership of Muhyiddin Yassin in 2021, Malaysia unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services.

The single-ownership of spectrum raised concerns from the country's major carriers over pricing, transparency and monopoly. The 5G plans will be evaluated to ensure they strictly followed procedures, Anwar said at a news conference following his first cabinet meeting.

"It needs to be reviewed because it was not done in a transparent manner," Anwar said, without giving details. A spokesperson for Muhyiddin was not immediately available for comment. His government has defended the 5G plan, saying it will reduce costs, improve efficiency and accelerate infrastructure development.

The government will also revise and improve the 2023 budget tabled in October, Anwar said. The budget was presented in parliament by the previous government, but was not passed due to the general election. Anwar also said his government will not roll back certain decisions made by the previous administration, but he did not identify them.

Anwar was appointed premier by the king last month, after the election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament. Anwar's bloc did not win a simple majority but he formed a coalition government with the help of other political blocs. On Friday, he named his cabinet, which includes an ally accused of graft as his deputy.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, a co-deputy premier, is on trial over 47 charges of bribery, money laundering and criminal breach of trust. He has pleaded not guilty. Anwar said he would not compromise on his pledge to fight corruption despite Ahmad Zahid's appointment.

"I trust my cabinet team is determined to ensure we follow strict rules and the principles of good governance," he said, adding that previous systems "allowed leaders to steal".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

