Woman killed in Bihar; accused nabbed

Two days after a middle-aged woman in Bihar's Bhagalpur district died of the grievous injuries she suffered in an attack, the police on Monday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the case.

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said that Mohd Shakil, who had allegedly attacked the woman on Friday, leading to her death a day later, has been caught.

The 45-year-old woman, who belonged to another religious community, was spotted near a brick kiln with wounds on her breasts, head and back. She succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Saturday.

An FIR was lodged at Pirpainti police station based on the statements of family members of the deceased who claimed that Shakeel was close to them but relations soured after they borrowed some money from him.

''Shakil and his brother Shamim were named by the complainants. We arrested Shamim last evening. Shakil was nabbed this morning,'' said the SSP.

He added that ''there is no communal tension as a result of this incident. We appeal to the people to refrain from giving any twist to this heinous incident of crime''.

Nonetheless, an angry statement was issued by Nikhil Anand, state BJP spokesman, who blamed the attack on a ''Talibani mindset'' and demanded speedy trial and death sentence for the accused.

