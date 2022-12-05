Left Menu

Bihar by-poll: Nearly 60pc voter turnout recorded in Kurhani assembly seat

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:09 IST
A total of 57.9 per cent of 3.11 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar on Monday, officials said.

Polling began at 7 am across 320 booths in the constituency and continued till 6 pm, they said.

Tight security arrangements were in place across all the booths, manned by central paramilitary forces besides the local police. “Polling has been peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported,” one of the officials said.

By-poll to the assembly segment in Muzaffarpur district has been necessitated due to the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

Altogether 13 candidates, including five Independents, are in the fray.

The main contenders are former MLAs Kedar Gupta and Manoj Singh Kushwaha, fielded by the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), respectively.

Gupta had lost to Sahani in the 2020 assembly polls by a slender margin of about 700 votes.

The RJD is backing the JD(U) in this by-election.

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

