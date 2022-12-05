Spl prayers at J'khand's Chinnamastika temple for Lalu’s speedy recovery

Special prayers were offered at the famed Chinnamastika temple in Jharkhand's Rajrappa for the speedy recovery of RJD president Lalu Prasad who underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore.

A group of five priests at the ancient Shakti seat, which is located around 70 km from Ranchi on the confluence of Bhairavi and Damodar rivers, performed the five-day 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' and 'Havan' that concluded on Monday, a senior priest said.

Ajay Panda, who was among the priests who performed the special prayer, told PTI that the puja was organised by Prasad's supporters from Bihar and Jharkhand.

Earlier during the day, Prasad's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who has been by his ailing father's side for the past few days, expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who has donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old veteran politician, were doing fine after the surgery.

''After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well,'' Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, sharing a video of his father at the hospital.

Serving sentences in several fodder scam cases, Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is out on the bail granted by the court on medical grounds.

Prayer congregations were held in different parts of the state for the speedy recovery of Prasad and his daughter, who has won accolades for her brave decision.

