BJD pitches for passage of women's reservation bill in Parl's winter session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:37 IST
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday demanded passage of the women's reservation bill in the Winter Session of Parliament.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra raised the issue at an all-party meet convened by the government a day before the session begins, saying empowerment of women is necessary for the overall development of the country.

''On behalf of my party, the BJD, I demanded that the women reservation bill be passed in the winter session,'' Patra told reporters after the meeting.

BJD leader and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the party are committed to the cause of women empowerment, the MP said.

The bill which seeks to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women could not be passed by the 15th Lok Sabha. While the bill was pending in the Lower House of Parliament, the term of the 15th Lok Sabha ended and the constitution amendment bill lapsed.

