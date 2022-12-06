Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath announces cultural centre, memorial dedicated to Ambedkar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of Indias Constitution, on his death anniversary and said the state government will build a grand cultural centre and memorial in his name.The chief minister also garlanded Ambedkars statue in Hazratganj area here.The Uttar Pradesh government is going to build a grand cultural centre and memorial in the name of Babasaheb.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:56 IST
Yogi Adityanath announces cultural centre, memorial dedicated to Ambedkar
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary and said the state government will build a grand cultural centre and memorial in his name.

The chief minister also garlanded Ambedkar's statue in Hazratganj area here.

''The Uttar Pradesh government is going to build a grand cultural centre and memorial in the name of Babasaheb. The memorial will present his ideals to the present and future generations,'' Adityanath said at an event.

''Babasaheb's photographs have been installed in all government offices of the state. We have helped the deprived sections like Thau, Musahar, Kol, and Vantangia. The state government stands with the oppressed and the exploited sections,'' he said.

Adityanath said Ambedkar's name will be taken with immense pride whenever people talk about freedom, equality, justice and fraternity.

''Despite all the restrictions, Babasaheb dedicated his life towards the downtrodden and the deprived sections, and the path shown by him in 1940-50 remains relevant even today,'' the chief minister said.

Adityanath referred to the housing schemes, construction of toilets, free electricity and ration given to poor during the COVID-19 period and said the BJP governments at the Centre and the state were following the path shown by Ambedkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022