PM Modi pays tributes to noted economist Alagh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh and said he was a distinguished scholar passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development.

Alagh, 83, passed away in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

''Professor YK Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interactions. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Alagh served as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He was the Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology, and Power from 1996-98.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)