Left Menu

Ruling Nepali Congress party wins most votes - commission

Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-12-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:50 IST
Ruling Nepali Congress party wins most votes - commission
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The ruling Nepali Congress party emerged as the single largest party in national elections held on Nov. 20, winning 89 seats in the 275-member parliament, the election commission said on Wednesday.

A five-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to form a new government with the support of smaller parties and independent candidates in the next few days, party officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022