PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:09 IST
Omar Abdullah appoints Mudassar Shahmiri as political advisor
National Conference Vice-President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday appointed Mudassar Shahmiri as his political advisor.

''JKNC Vice-President Omar Abdullah appointed Mudassar Shahmiri as his political advisor. The vice-president thanked the outgoing political advisor Tanvir Sadiq for his services and wished him luck for his new assigned roles,'' the National Conference said in a tweet.

Sadiq was appointed the party's chief spokesperson earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

