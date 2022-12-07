Omar Abdullah appoints Mudassar Shahmiri as political advisor
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
National Conference Vice-President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday appointed Mudassar Shahmiri as his political advisor.
''JKNC Vice-President Omar Abdullah appointed Mudassar Shahmiri as his political advisor. The vice-president thanked the outgoing political advisor Tanvir Sadiq for his services and wished him luck for his new assigned roles,'' the National Conference said in a tweet.
Sadiq was appointed the party's chief spokesperson earlier this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Tanvir Sadiq
- Omar Abdullah
- Mudassar Shahmiri
- Kashmir
- National Conference
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistani intruder shot dead, another arrested in separate incidents along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, says BSF.
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu
Infiltration bids foiled along IB in Jammu, intruder killed
Incidents of drone-dropping from Pak largely down in Jammu: BSF
Govt focusing on development to boost tourism in Jammu