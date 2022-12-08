Left Menu

Colombia killings of social leaders, rights defenders hit new high

"It's an alarming and unprecedented figure, the highest since 2016, when we started keeping records," said ombudsman Carlos Camargo. "There's a correlation between the increase in the killings of social leaders and human rights defenders with the increase in illicit crops in different territories and operations by illegal armed groups that dispute territorial control of drug trafficking routes," Camargo added.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 00:01 IST
Colombia killings of social leaders, rights defenders hit new high

Colombia will end the year with at least 199 killings of social leaders and human rights defenders, the highest level recorded, due to attacks by illegal armed groups in areas tied to the drug trade, the country's human rights ombudsman said on Wednesday.

In the first eleven months of the year, 199 people were murdered, higher than the total number of social leaders and rights defenders killed in 2021 and 2020, when 145 people and 182 people were killed respectively, the ombudsman said. "It's an alarming and unprecedented figure, the highest since 2016, when we started keeping records," said ombudsman Carlos Camargo.

"There's a correlation between the increase in the killings of social leaders and human rights defenders with the increase in illicit crops in different territories and operations by illegal armed groups that dispute territorial control of drug trafficking routes," Camargo added. Such murders have not slowed since President Gustavo Petro - the country's first leftist leader - took control in August. Some 66 leaders and rights defenders have been killed during Petro's administration so far.

The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the Ombudsman's office, the provinces of Narino, Cauca, Putumayo, Antioquia and Arauca have been the most affected by violence against social leaders and human rights defenders this year.

Colombia's government recently restarted peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN) leftist guerrilla group in Venezuela. It also hopes to implement the 2016 peace agreement signed between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) with dissident factions of the now demobilized guerrilla group that reject the accord.

The government also wants to subdue criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking in exchange for benefits such as reduced prison sentences. The numbers on community and human rights leader killings in Colombia vary widely depending on the source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022