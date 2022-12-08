Left Menu

Guatemala court convicts ex-President Perez, ex-VP in graft case

The pair were found guilty of illicit association and customs fraud, but were acquitted on a charge of illicit enrichment. Perez, who was president of Guatemala from 2012 to 2015, has spent the last seven years in prison awaiting a verdict in the case.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 05:48 IST
(Adds background on case) GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) -

A Guatemalan court on Wednesday found former President Otto Perez and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, guilty in a graft case that forced the two out of office early and into prison. The pair were found guilty of illicit association and customs fraud, but were acquitted on a charge of illicit enrichment.

Perez, who was president of Guatemala from 2012 to 2015, has spent the last seven years in prison awaiting a verdict in the case. The 72-year-old retired general, who took office promising to crack down on crime, was forced to resign with just four months left in his term amid protests over alleged corruption scandals.

Perez and Baldetti were accused of leading a customs fraud network that stole some $3.5 million in state funds during their administration, with both Perez and Baldetti allegedly receiving hefty cuts. Investigators had charged that the two led a scheme in which importers paid bribes to avoid paying customs duties. More than two dozen others have been charged in the case.

The case, known as "La Linea," was originally investigated under the now-defunct International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, backed by the United Nations. The judge presiding the case did not immediately say how many years of prison they were facing.

